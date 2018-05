Former Tipperary Hurling Captain Ger ‘Redser’ O’Grady is being hailed a hero for his efforts in performing life saving CPR on a man who suffered a heart attack in Thurles.

Redser along with his club colleague Gary Loughnane who also knows CPR worked on the man who collapsed on the street until the emergency services arrived.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined by Redser and Gary to discuss the value of CPR.