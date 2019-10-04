‘Be Safe, Be Sober’ As Junior Cert Results Released

The Junior Certificate results are being released this afternoon.

The release was pushed back as a result of delays in processing Leaving Cert scripts, and concerns are now being raised that giving the results on a Friday – as opposed to the usual Wednesday date – will encourage 4th year students to head out drinking over the weekend.

Before those concerns were raised, a multi-agency task force based in Tipperary was already working hard to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol and try to educate both students and parents in advance of the results.





Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney has been speaking to C-Y-P-S-C’s Ruairi O’Caisleain and to the HSE’s Drug Education Officer, John Leahy about their ‘Be Safe, Be Sober’ campaign.

Garda Inspector Des Bell has been speaking to Ben about their involvement in the initiative: