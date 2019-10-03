Roscrea Traveler Families Call For End To Long-Standing Feud

Roscrea town centre was brought to a stand still last Wednesday as a fight between two families broke out in broad daylight.

The feud between the Foley and Harty families in the town has been ongoing for a number of years but this was perhaps the climax of the feud as members of the public found themselves in the middle of the fighting.

Well, we were contacted this week by Martin Foley – one of the men who was caught up in the fight.





We spoke elusively to both Martin Foley and Harty family representative, Danny Harty: