Rhododendron Walking Festival 2018

The Rhododendron Walking Festival is set to take place in and around the Vee this June Bank Holiday weekend.



It stemmed out of Suil Eille which was set up by Liam Flemming in the Spring of last year partially for health reasons but also as a social outlet. We have spoken to Liam about this in the past.

Liam along with a group of volunteers then decided to set up a walking festival.





On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Liam Flemming and Mark Rylands to find out more about the upcoming festival.