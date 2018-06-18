Rent Increase Uproar

There could be a change to your rent if you live in local authority housing in Tipperary.



The 9 separate Differential Rent Schemes in the county are being merged into one – with new rates coming into effect from July 2nd.

It will mean the minimun rent will be 20 euro across the board, with 140 euro the maximum – all of which is income based.





However not everybody is happy with the change.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke to North Tipperary Cllr Seamie Morris and Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in relation to the topic.