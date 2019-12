Monday 9th December 2019

Rehan Ali one of a number of contributors to a new book on living in direct provision. He spent a decade living in Carrick-on-Suir’s Bridgewater House and got himself involved in the local community and arts scene. Now, his writings have been included in the book which was edited by actor Stephen Rae and writer Jessica Traynor.

To talk about his experience in Bridgewater House, Rehan joined Fran on Tipp Today..