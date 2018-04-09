Reaction to Tipperary’s loss to Kilkenney

A disappointing loss to Kilkenny saw Tipperary lose out on the National Hurling League title at Nowlan Park Sunday afternoon.

Tipperary took a 2 point lead into the interval – with Jason Forde scoring the first half goal – but Walter Walsh’s goal for the Cats early halted Tipperary’s drive for their first title in 10 years.

The Cats produced a strong second half performance to defeat the Premier, and despite a second goal from Forde, it finished up 2-23 to 2-17.





We heard from Tipp manager Michael Ryan.

Fran was joined in studio by Muris Walsh to hear his reaction.