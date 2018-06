Leo Varadkar took to the floor of the Dáil last night an issued an historic apology to men who had been convicted of homosexual activity.



It comes ahead of a Government reception in Dublin Castle next weekend to mark the 25th anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Damian McKelvey from Roscrea, an openly gay man, who you may know from his involvement in the same sex marriage referendum campaign.