Last month Garret Ahearn secured the nod in Tipperary to run for Fine Gael in the next General Election.



Much to the surprise of some within the party who saw the Grange man as a virtual outsider he secured the highest first preference in the vote – 143 compared to his nearest rival Michael Fitzgerald.

In the end just 6 votes separated him and another candidate hopeful Mary Newman.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Garret.