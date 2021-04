Plan B is an eight week series on Tipp FM which looks at how local businesses have coped with and adapted to Covid-19.

Episode 3 features Rosemary O’Shea of Tullahay Farm in Grangemockler which recently expanded into the European market, Ronan Power from Ryan Motor Power – the Clonmel based Skoda dealer and from Arra Vets in Tipp Town we’ll hear from Mairead Leahy.