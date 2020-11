Galway mother of four, Patricia Carrick, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer after a previous smear test was incorrectly read, has died at the age of 51

Cashel solicitor Cian O’Carroll, who deals in Medical Negligence & Personal Injury worked with many of the women who found themselves in the middle of Cervical Check Scandal.

He spoke to Fran about Patricia and the ongoing work to find justice for these women.