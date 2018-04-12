Numbers of animals dying doubles amid fodder crisis

As efforts continue to alleviate the worst effects of the fodder crisis, facilities that process dead farm animals are reporting they are busier than ever.

John Hastings, who collects dead animals from farms for processing at his family knackery in Roscrea say they have been extremely busy for the past three weeks and are dealing with double the number of animals they would normally expect for this time of year.

John speaks to Fran Curry about the impact the fodder crisis is having on the ground.