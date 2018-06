There’s just days to go to Nenagh Castlefest with hundreds of people of set to descend on the North Tipperary town from Friday.

The festival will feature live music, food, funfair and stalls to the Castle field but there’s also live bands and traditional sessions around the town at night

Cllr Hughie McGrath joined Fran this morning on Tipp Today to talk more about Castlefest!