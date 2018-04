A major seminar focusing on mental health is set to take place in the Nenagh Arts Centre next week.

All Ireland winning hurler Niall O’Meara who’s brother tragically took his own life will be among the guest speakers

The event is being facilitated by the local branch of Labour but the organisers insist its non political and all funds raised go to Pieta House





On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Aisling Hourigan, Fiona Hourigan and Sean O’Connor.