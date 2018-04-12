Mother ‘heartbroken’ by mental health services in Tipp

Caller “Jean” is the mother of one of three teenage girls stuck on paediatric beds at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Her 14 year old girl with mental health issues has finally been given a bed in St John of Gods Hospital in Dublin – 5 weeks after she was admitted to South Tipp.

Her mother says that while she’s grateful, there are still 2 other girls in the same situation at the Clonmel hospital, one of whom has been there for 8 weeks.





She speaks to Fran Curry on Tipp Today about their situation.