The issue of modern slavery and human trafficking and the
impact on both Northern Ireland and the Republic was discussed
at a conference in the region last week.
The work of the Global Santa Marta Group was discussed, as was
investigations into trafficking by the Human Trafficking and
Exploitation Project in Ireland.
It came just days after 39 migrants were found dead in the back of a
truck in the UK – with more incidents of live migrants being
discovered since then.
Limerick based Professor Michael Breen is a member of the Santa
Marta Group and Global Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, he
joined Fran.
Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
