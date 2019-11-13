The issue of modern slavery and human trafficking and the

impact on both Northern Ireland and the Republic was discussed

at a conference in the region last week.

The work of the Global Santa Marta Group was discussed, as was

investigations into trafficking by the Human Trafficking and

Exploitation Project in Ireland.

It came just days after 39 migrants were found dead in the back of a

truck in the UK – with more incidents of live migrants being

discovered since then.

Limerick based Professor Michael Breen is a member of the Santa

Marta Group and Global Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, he

