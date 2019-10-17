Minister Stanton On Borrisokane Direct Provision Centre

Tipp Today broke the news yesterday morning that sixteen asylum seeking families will be moved into a new direct provision centre in Borrisokane on a staggered basis over the next few weeks.

The news was only confirmed to a number of local representatives on Monday and local business people were yesterday shown the refurbished site at the Riverside Appartments in the North Tipp town.

The government is moving to reassure locals that the appropriate supports are to be put in place to ensure the arrival of the assylum seekers is smooth, and that locals have nothing to be concerned about.





Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney has been speaking to Minister of State at the Department of Justice, Denis Stanton about the pending arrival and how they will settle into the town.