The Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat was out in action again at the weekend .

It launched following a request by Valentia Coast Guard to assist three people aboard a 27ft cruiser which got into difficulty near Kilgarvan on the eastern shore of the lake.

Its the latest in a series of rescues – in recent weeks we heard the case of the RNLI out to aid the same boat twice in the same day!





On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined by the RNLI’s Eleanor Hooker.