Lorraine Walsh On 221 Group And Cervical Cancer

Lorraine Walsh has quit the steering committee set up to oversee changes in the Cervical Check programme.

She made the announcement this week after the findings of a review of over 1,000 slides found that CervicalCheck missed an opportunity to identify cervical cancer in 159 women – 12 of whom later died.

UK experts found original test results carried out on the slides of 308 women with cancer were wrong – 159 of those also had missed opportunities for diagnosis.





The 221 plus group, set up to oversee changes in the Cervical Check programme, says it has concerns around the accuracy of the report.

Lorraine joined Fran on Friday.