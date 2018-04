Outdoor Play Matters is the theme of a conference taking place in LIT Thurles this Saturday and focuses on just that.



The aim is to promote the many health and psychological benefits to children of increased activity in the fresh air away from mobile phones and TV screens.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined by Cathy Jones, Head of the Dept of Applied Social Sciences at LIT and Aileen Healy from the Tipperary County Childcare Committee to tell us more.