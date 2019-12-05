Listen Back: Tipp Today Christmas Special

Tipp Today broadcast its Christmas special live from LIT Thurles on Thursday morning.

Catch the highlights below, including magic from Keith Barry, Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack, lots of live music, the Big Fat Sports Quiz of the Year – and more!

We started the morning by speaking to Cashel librarian and historian, Maura Barrett about the Irish Christmas traditions and their origins:





Magician and illusionist Keith Barry joined us and hacked into the brain of a few members of the live audience…

Novas are preparing for their annual Christmas campaign and sleep-out – Una Burns joined us to tell us more:

Tipp FM launched their ‘Give the Gift of Local’ campaign at the Tipp Today Christmas Special – and General Manager, Susan Murphy joined Fran to tell us more about it:

Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann, Evelyn Cusack joined Fran at the live broadcast to talk about her memories of Tipperary, how Met Eireann forecasts the weather and to speculate on the odds of a white Christmas!

John Butler of the Bookworm Bookclub in Thurles was joined by primary and secondary school students from the town for our Christmas book club:

Ailish Hennessy of Fiarci House Cookery School joined Fran for tips and tricks for the Christmas dinner:

Tenor Derek Ryan joined Fran and performed a beautiful live rendition of ‘Grace’:

Tipp County Board secretary Tim Floyd, sports journalist and Annacarty man Paul Collins and Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney talked about Tipp’s great GAA year – and took the Big Fat Sports Quiz of the Year!

Tipp Today also had gorgeous live music from the students of the Scoil Angela primary school choir: