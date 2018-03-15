Life in India – A Tipperary Nuns Story

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke to Sr Loreto, a presentation nun from Co Tipperary who lives in Chennai in India.

Aine Edwards, after meeting the 91 year old, decided to produce a documentary on Sr Loreto, filmed around the time of her Jubilee, or 70 years of sisterhood.

Aine wanted to not only share her story but also celebrate the work of so many other Irish educators in India.

Sr Loreto aka Peg Houlihan left her rural farmhouse in Tinhalla near Carrick-An-Suir in Co Tipperary in 1943, became a sister novitiate in the UK before departing for India.