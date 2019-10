Clonmel teenager Leah O’Gorman was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of eight and went through two years of tough treatment before making a full recovery from the condition.

Following that, she then went on to claim the Girl 2, 53 kilograms All Ireland boxing title earlier this year as a member of Clonmel Boxing Club.

Leah and her mother, Anne Marie Hannigan joined Fran on Monday.