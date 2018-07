On Friday night Labour selected two candidates to contest seats in the 2019 local elections in the Nenagh Munipal District.

Under the changes recently announced by the Boundary Commission – the electoral area is being divided into two- Nenagh and Newport.

Current Labour Clr Fiona Bonfield will contest a seat in Newport while former Clrs Virginia O’Dowd returns to the political fray to contest in Nenagh.





Both Fiona and Virginia joined Ronan on this mornings Tipp Today!