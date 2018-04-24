Irish Water have confirmed plans for Shannon pipeline

Irish Water have confirmed that they are to proceed with plans for the controversial Shannon pipeline.

The project will involve the abstraction of water from the Parteen Basin in Tipperary to supply the urgent need for water supplies in the Greater Dublin region, as well as areas in the Midlands.

On Tipp Today Fran spoke to Emma Kennedy who is a corporate lawyer from Kennedy Analysis who has conducted major research on the project.

Fran then spoke to Angela Ryan who is Water Resources Specialist with Irish Water.