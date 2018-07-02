Irish Water being blamed for current water shortage

The current water shortage is being blamed on Irish Water’s failure to meet leakage targets.

A hosepipe ban is in place in the Greater Dublin Area to conserve water and could be extended elsewhere as the warm, dry spell continues.

An analyst who’s been investigating Irish Water for the last two years says 50 percent of water here is wasted through leaks.





For every litre used by people or businesses, Irish Water has to supply two litres.

The figures have been compiled by Emma Kennedy – Author of the Kennedy report on water leaks in Dublin.

Emma joined Ronan on this mornings Tipp Today.