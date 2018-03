Following the contamination of water it is likely to be next week before water from the Fethard Regional Supply is fit for human consumption.



A “Do Not Drink” notice has been issued by Irish Water on the advice of the HSE.

The supply has been contaminated by a significant kerosene spillage over the weekend.





We were joined today by the Director of Services at Tipperary County Council Sean Keating who gave us an update on the investigation of the water contamination.