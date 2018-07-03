Introduction of a Hosepipe Ban

The impact of the current heat wave looks set to hit home even more with a hosepipe ban likely to be extended to a number of areas.

With Irish Water and County Councils across the country trying to maintain dwindling supplies people are being urged to cut back on water usage as much as possible.

Here in Tipperary the possibility of a hosepipe ban looms as water consumption went up 20 percent in recent weeks.

On this mornings Tipp Today we heard Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy who went out and about to see how people are faring and how they will cope if a hosepipe ban is introduced here.





Ronan then spoke to Senior Engineer of Water Services at Tipperary County Council, Denis Holland.