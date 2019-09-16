Inside The New Thurles Post Office

Today is a landmark day for Thurles as the town’s post office opens in the Shopping Centre for the first time this morning.

The move comes months after protests against the relocation from the iconic Liberty Square – including a march attended by thousands of locals who fear the damage the move could do to the town centre.

An Post say the move is a positive thing and that the service that will be provided to locals in the brand new outlet will be among the best in the country.





So, what’s new about An Post’s new flagship store? Fran visited the site to find out more.