Two very special evenings of music are set to take place in Borrisokane and Nenagh over the coming week.

It involves singers from 10/11 parishes of the Cois Deirge and Odhran clusters who will sing songs to celebrate Family and Home Life.

It is a fundraising event for homelessness with money raised going to a number of organisations including Focus Ireland and the Peter McVerry Trust.

Fran was joined on Tipp Today by those organising the event Noreen Spain, Christina Starr and Libby Grey.