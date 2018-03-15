Hickey Family Thank Public for Fundraising Efforts

Finally good news for young Tipperary man Evan Hickey who needs life saving surgery to remove a cyst from his brain.

24 year old Evan Hickey has been trying to raise funds for a very complex operation to have a pineal cyst removed from the deepest part of his brain.

Its a procedure that will last several hours.

Further good news the operation will be preformed now in Brussels and not at the Skull Base Institute in Los Angeles as was originally planned.





Evan and his dad Joe joined Fran in studio today to thank everyone for all their fundraising efforts.