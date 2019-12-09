Ground Breaking New Data & Data Analytics Course in LIT Thurles

Monday 9th December

Data Analyst and Cyber Security expert in LIT Thurles , Dr Liam Noonan joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today to chat about their new Data & Data Analytics Course

The All Ireland winning Tipp Senior Hurlers – they all carry GPS systems on their backs which collected an average of 100 pieces of data PER SECOND – which translates to 420,000 units of data per match. All this gets combed over and analysed and gets used to make tiny tweaks which can be the vital winning point. Data is everything and it’s being collected constantly around us – and now LIT Thurles are running a new unique course to meet the demand for jobs in the sector.