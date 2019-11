Gillies MacBain grew up in England but drew up in England but made the permanent move to Ireland in 1964, a year after arriving on the shores and falling in love with the country.

He is now living in a castle in Templemore and has published his memoirs which discuses his life, meeting a rich cast of characters, and working in a wide range of jobs from waiter, to actor, to tour guide, to farmer and footman.

Gillies’ book, The Last Footman is out now and he spoke to Fran: