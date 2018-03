Gardaí are investigating the disappearance of Carrick-on-Suir teenager Elisha Gault are appealing for 3 people to come forward.

The search for the missing 14 year old is now entering its 6th day From Carrick on Suir, Tipp FM’s Amy Ryan reports from the ground.

Superintendent Willie Leahy is leading up the investigation and makes a further appeal to three people who were in the vicinity of St Molleran’s GAA pitch on the night of her disappearance.