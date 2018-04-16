Fran talks to Psychotherapist Majella Kennedy about Teen Mental Health

Last week we heard from 2 of the 3 mothers of young teenagers who are currently at South Tipperary General Hospital as they await a bed in an acute psychiatric facility.

All the young girls are on suicide watch and due to demand on the service and the lack of spaces have been forced to remain in the Tipperary hospital until a place becomes available elsewhere.

The third mum has also been in touch with Tipp Today and while she wasn’t in a position to come on air she outlined her frustrations in an email.





On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke to Majella Kennedy who is a child and adolescent councillor.