On this mornings Tipp Today our guest was only in her early 50’s when she received what can only be described as life changing news – She was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s.

Kathy Ryan who is a mother of 2 from Cashel is one of 5,000 people in Ireland under the age of 65 living with this condition.

We were also joined by Michael Wright of Home Instead which is supporting an Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning in Thurles this Friday.