Fr Peter McVerry has said the Government’s homeless plan has not worked.

The homeless campaigner was speaking after visiting Penny Dinners in Cork this week – we heard from them last week in the aftermath of the death of homeless man Timmy Hourihane in the City.

Since then, an image of a homeless child eating his dinner off cardboard on a street in Dublin has gone viral.





Fr McVerry joined Fran on Wednesday’s show.