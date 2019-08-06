Fr Michael Toomey Pays Tribute To Jack Downey

Hundreds of people attended a special Mass last night to pray for Jack Downey.

The 19-year-old Clonmel man died yesterday afternoon after falling ill on Friday – following taking what is believed to be ecstasy at the Indiependence music festival in Cork over the weekend.

The mass yesterday was held at Clonmel Og – where Jack was a player – and was intended to be said for his recovery, before the sad news came through that he had died.





Local priest Fr Michael Toomey officiated the mass and joined Fran on Tuesday.