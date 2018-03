Gareth Ahearn was selected as Fine Gael’s Tipperary candidate to contest the next General Election with another likely to be added to the ticket by HQ in due course.

Unlike Fianna Fail , Fine Gael started with the speeches from all the candidates before opening the voting process and not everybody was happy with that including our first guest today , PJ O’Meara.

PJ joined Fran in studio today to explain why he was unhappy with what happened on Friday night.