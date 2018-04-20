Only female Sinn Fein candidates put forward for election in Tipp

It appears 3 of the 4 Sinn Fein Councillors in Tipperary will not be put forward for selection to contest in the next general election.

Party headquarters have informed them that they have decided to only accept nominations from female candidates.

The move has been branded as undemocratic, ill informed and discriminatory by Clr David Doran while Cashel Councillor Martin Browne is also not happy branding the decision as very unfair.





Fran Curry spoke to various councillors about the move on Tipp Today this morning.