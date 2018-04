Ireland is in the throes of a fodder crisis which has now hit parts of Tipperary, particularly North and Mid Tipp.

Tipp FMs Amy Ryan headed out to Horse and Jockey this morning where she caught up with one such farmer Joe Kirwin. He had a major expansion on his farm in recent years and is now caught up in the fodder crisis.

She also spoke with Horse and Jockey farmer Philip Kinnane – Former IFA Chairman in North Tipperary.