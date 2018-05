Former Tipperary Senior Hurling All Ireland Winning Captain Eoin Kelly feels the Premier have a very tough championship ahead but they definitely have the squad that can deliver.

Kelly, a six time All Star, is renowned as one of the most impressive forwards in the history of the game.

He was speaking to Tipp FMs Sarah O’Dwyer ahead of Paddy Power’s launch of their GAA Hurling Ambassadors for 2018 with the Mullinahone man being one of them.