The Army Bomb Disposal Unit was called to an incident in West Tipperary last night.

They were called to investigate a suspicious device in the village of Dundrum.

It led to the evacuation of a number of homes in the area.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke to Detective Inspector Paddy O’Callaghan who told us what happened in Dundrum last night.

Cllr Martin Browne also joined Fran today calling on anyone with information to come forward.