Don Stiffe Fundraising for North Tipp Hospice

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Award winning singer songwriter Don Stiffe who is set to play at the Racket Hall on the 20th of April as part of fundraising efforts for North Tipperary Hospice.

Coming to Roscrea also has personal significance for Don as he was adopted from Sean Ross Abbey when he was just 3 and half months old.

He did manage to find out who his birth mother was but she had passed away by the time he discovered her identity but he also discovered he had several siblings.