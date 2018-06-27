Cumann na mBunscol was set up in 1971 to promote Gaelic games in primary schools across the country and it has gone from strenght to strenght.

Activities include boys’ and girls football, hurling, camogie, handball, rounders, athletics, mini-sevens, inter class leagues, quizzes, projects, skill award schemes and blitzes.

The Tipperary Hurling/Camogie Finals were on recently with wins for many schools like Lisvernane, Ballycahill, Skehanarinky, Gaelscoil Carrick and Dualla .





But it was an incredible day for small North Tipp School – Ardcroney which took home four titles!

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson headed up to Ardcroney national school to speak with those involved.