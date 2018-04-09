Councillor calls for urgent action on roads

Last week we heard from several irate residents on the Drangan to Rathkenny road due to the state of the condition of the route.

Our own Amy Ryan headed out to meet with the locals and if you log onto our Facebook page you can see the state of the subsidence.

Residents felt that they were being ignored by the council as the route is used regularly for work, the daily commute and the run to school.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined by local Councillor Imelda Goldsboro to discuss the conditions of these roads.