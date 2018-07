Rent hikes announced by Tipperary county council a fortnight ago have taken effect today.

Serioues concern was expressed by multiple listeners to Tipp Today who insisted that they couldn’t afford the increases which range from 20 euro to nearly 200

Its all part of the harmonisation of rents across the municipal districts and as part of a rent review





Independent Clr Seamie Morris spoke about this on this mornings Tipp Today.