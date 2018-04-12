Collecting our ‘National Treasures’

‘National Treasures’ is a campaign to crowd-source everyday objects that explore the history of the island of Ireland over the past 100 years.

It’s a four-part tv series in association with the National Museum of Ireland which travels to the four provinces of the country to uncover objects that form a fascinating party of our history or culture.

On Sunday, the road show was in Bansha where it featured Bernard O’Connell telling the story of the electrification of the West Tipperary Town.





Bernard joins Fran Curry in studio to discuss on Tipp Today.