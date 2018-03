On yesterdays show we heard from Fine Gael member PJ O’Meara who was very unhappy with the structure of the party’s recent Selection Convention in Thurles.



He was also unhappy that Tanaiste Simon Coveney was present as he felt it gave a clear advantage to one of the candidates Gareth Ahearn who worked for Minister Coveney.

Long standing West Tipperary Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan joined Fran in studio today explaining why she strongly disagrees with PJ’s views.