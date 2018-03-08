Clean up of Anner River oil spill

Verde is an Irish Environmental Company that specialises in the control and clean up of polluted sites and contaminated land, air and water.

This includes oil and chemical spill clean up, emergency response, land and groundwater remediation, spill prevention and control measures and property damage restoration.

Operations Director with Verde is Kevin Clearly who spoke to Fran on Tipp Today. They have offices in several counties including Wicklow, Cork , Galway and Mayo as well as an oversees office in Nigeria.